Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.00. Magna International posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 687.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

