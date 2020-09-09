Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.41. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $6,055,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,780,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $7,120,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

