Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,038. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 200.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

