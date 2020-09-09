Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $382.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $347.00 to $382.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.18.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.