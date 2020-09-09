Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $326.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.94.

LULU traded down $31.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.51. 76,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

