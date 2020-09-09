Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded down $31.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.66. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 202.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.