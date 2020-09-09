Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $298.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $341.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.94.

LULU traded down $31.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

