Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $449.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $449.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

