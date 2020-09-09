Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.42. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 44.63 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

LUCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Luceco from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Luceco from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

