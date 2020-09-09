Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of LUB stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.65.
Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.
Luby’s Company Profile
Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.
