Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LUB stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Get Luby's alerts:

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,986 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Luby’s worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.