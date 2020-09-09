Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.