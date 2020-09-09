Loop Capital Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $155.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 167,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

