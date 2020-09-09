Loews (NYSE:L) versus Kingstone Companies (NYSE:KINS) Critical Contrast

Loews (NYSE:L) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loews and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.93 billion 0.67 $932.00 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.42 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -6.39

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews -9.09% 3.43% 0.87% Kingstone Companies -0.83% 0.44% 0.12%

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kingstone Companies pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Loews and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loews currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.50%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Summary

Loews beats Kingstone Companies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services. It also provides commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; and loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,805 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates a chain of 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

