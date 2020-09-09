Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Purchases 6,300 Shares

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $15,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,962.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LIVX stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Livexlive Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

