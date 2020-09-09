Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 9,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 214,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,932.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.