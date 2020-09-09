Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

TREE stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.01. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $392.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -350.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lendingtree will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,245 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

