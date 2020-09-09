Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 217 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.27 ($3.22).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 203.10 ($2.65) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.17. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £1,856.80 ($2,426.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $828,211.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.