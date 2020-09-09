Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.08. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

