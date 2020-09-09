Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

