Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.72. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

