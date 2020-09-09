Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 860

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.39).

LRE opened at GBX 760.50 ($9.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 778.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 715.55. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 482 ($6.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 851.50 ($11.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

