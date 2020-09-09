Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.92

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $24.70. Lamprell shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 163,415 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in three segments: Rigs and Engineering; Procurement, Construction & Installation EPCI; and Contracting Services.

