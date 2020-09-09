Lake Street Capital Cuts SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Price Target to $2.00

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

SEAC stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.28.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SeaChange International by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

