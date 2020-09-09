Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $833.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.20 and a quick ratio of 51.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.