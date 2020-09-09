Kim Mary McFarland Buys 49,261 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 49,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £104,925.93 ($137,104.31).

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.56. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.04 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

