Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stake Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 955.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,649 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,478. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

