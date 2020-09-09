Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €600.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €431.00 ($507.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €559.27 ($657.96).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €555.00 ($652.94) on Tuesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €506.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €484.08.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

