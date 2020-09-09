Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.57 ($80.67).

ETR GLJ opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84. Grenke has a 12-month low of €40.50 ($47.65) and a 12-month high of €104.40 ($122.82). The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.19 and its 200-day moving average is €67.94.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

