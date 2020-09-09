Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.41 ($7.54).

DBK stock opened at €7.87 ($9.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.04 and a 200-day moving average of €7.41. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

