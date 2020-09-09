Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,987.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

