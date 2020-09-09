Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 3,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,637. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $342.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

