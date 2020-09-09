Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 3,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,637. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $342.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.
