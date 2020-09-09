Jupiter Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 61.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $247,024.05 and approximately $23.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00119999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00228237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01672446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00171658 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

