JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 799

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PHNX. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 729.40 ($9.53).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 690.20 ($9.02) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 687.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 641.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

