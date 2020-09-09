JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 241

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 241 ($3.15) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNG. Barclays lowered shares of M&G to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.76).

M&G stock opened at GBX 160.05 ($2.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.93. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252.40 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,129.88).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

