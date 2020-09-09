JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) to Underweight

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

MPFRF opened at $1.79 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.