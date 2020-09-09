JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $265.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $265.00 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.69.
Shares of FDX opened at $221.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $231.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
