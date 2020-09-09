JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $265.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $265.00 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.69.

Shares of FDX opened at $221.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $231.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

