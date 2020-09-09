Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.