John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.32

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.39. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 37,300 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

