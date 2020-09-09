Jeffrey Royer Purchases 38,000 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,438,274 shares in the company, valued at C$13,900,204.49.

Jeffrey Royer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Royer bought 16,500 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$13,244.55.

Shares of TSE BYL opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53. Baylin Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. Analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

BYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

