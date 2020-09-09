Jeffrey Royer Acquires 16,500 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,244.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,324,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,103,494.74.

Jeffrey Royer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Royer bought 38,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80.

BYL stock opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. Baylin Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.