JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $4.14 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

