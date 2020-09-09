Jack Clarke Acquires 23 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke bought 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($194.15).

On Monday, August 3rd, Jack Clarke bought 26 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($201.46).

On Friday, July 3rd, Jack Clarke bought 24 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.43).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 669 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 633.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 638.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MSLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

