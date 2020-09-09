iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after purchasing an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

