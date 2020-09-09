IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.54

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.54 and traded as high as $76.60. IP Group shares last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 311,780 shares changing hands.
IPO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.53. The firm has a market cap of $781.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61.
In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £22,935.78 ($29,969.66).
About IP Group (LON:IPO)
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.