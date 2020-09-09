IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.54

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.54 and traded as high as $76.60. IP Group shares last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 311,780 shares changing hands.

IPO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.53. The firm has a market cap of $781.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

IP Group (LON:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 1.08 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IP Group Plc will post 1519.9999901 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 36,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £22,935.78 ($29,969.66).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

