Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR: EVD):

8/24/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/21/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €43.66 ($51.36) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.27 and its 200 day moving average is €38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

