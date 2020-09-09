Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.01

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.77. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,526,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.