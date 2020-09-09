Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

About Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU)

BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Fund), formerly BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Europe Select ADR Index (Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 European market-based depositary receipts.

