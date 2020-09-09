Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $12.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 245,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 193,769 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

