International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Corona Capital Corp (CVE:IC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. International Corona Capital shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

International Corona Capital Company Profile (CVE:IC)

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

