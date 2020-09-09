Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTEQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 604,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,830. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55.

In related news, SVP Bruno Fromont sold 53,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $35,521.39. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

